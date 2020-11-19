The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun on Thursday warned motorists against wrongful overtaking and use of second hand tyres to stem crashes during the Yuletide.

Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, gave the warning during the inauguration of the Idiroko Command Ember months activities, in Owode Motor Park, Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 Ember Months Campaign has as its theme: `Drive Safe, Stay Safe.’

Umar noted that wrongful overtaking and the use of ‘Tokunbo’ tyres had contributed to so many crashes in the country.

“The FRSC implores motorists to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to avoid mishaps during the ember months.

“Don’t drink and drive, don’t drive and drink to prevent unnecessary loss of life,”he said.

The sector commander said that its personnel would be deployed across the state during the Yuletide to test the motorists suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating substance.

Umar cautioned motorists and other road users against route violation and over loading as vehicular density would increase due to rise in human activities during Yuletide.

He, however, urged them to properly maintain their vehicles, saying that it is only when their vehicles are in good condition that they would get to their destinations safely.

Earlier, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, urged motorists to be safety conscious and adhere strictly to simple road safety standards to safe lives and property during the Yuletide.

Olaluwoye noted that most of the crashes that had claimed many lives could be attributed to negligence and total disregard for road safety standards.

“It is pertinent to say that Ember Months tagged by many people as evil months due to multiple occurrence of road traffic crashes are not evil but due to attitude of some motorists,” he said.

The unit commander reiterated the corps commitment to intensify public enlightenment campaign to eradicate road traffic crashes to the barest level.

He also said that FRSC personnel would be deployed during before and after the Ember Months to prone areas to regulate and monitor traffic jams to ensure sanity on the roads.