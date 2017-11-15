Yuletide: FRSC flags off safety campaign in Imo, says road crashes on decline

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Wednesday warned road users in Imo State to avoid speeding and violation of traffic rules so as to reduce the carnage on roads.

Samuel Agbayemi, the South East Zonal Commander, gave the warning while flagging off the Ember Months Safety Campaign in Owerri.

Agbayemi said the Corps was intensifying its efforts to check road crashes in the state ahead of the Yuletide.

He said that the theme of the campaign: “Right to Life on our Highways not Negotiable,” was chosen due to the dedication and hard work of officials of FRSC and other stakeholders.

He said: “FRSC is working day and night to ensure that our road is safe for all, but the road cannot be safe when we have drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

“We have insisted that speed limit device must be installed at all times and we are stepping up our aggressiveness on violators of road traffic laws.”

Joseph Aremu, the Imo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, said the essence of the campaign was to put measures in place to tackle the menace of road crashes as human factor accounted for more than 80 per cent of road traffic crashes.

He said the command had commenced the enforcement of critical traffic offences, which included speeding, traffic sign violation and dangerous driving, among others.

Aremu said that the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through his urban renewal programme had improved transportation safety in the state and commended the governor for his support.

In his address, Okorocha said the state government would partner the FRSC and sister agencies to tackle road challenges.

Okorocha, represented by Peter Ohagwa, his Special Assistant on Peace and Conflict Resolution, acknowledged that road crashes had drastically reduced in Imo.

He said: “I am very sure that FRSC is very active in Imo because of the level of road crash decline and I will do everything possible to support FRSC in Imo.”