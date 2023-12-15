Yuletide: FRSC deploys 950 personnel for special patrol in Kwara

Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed 950 personnel, including Officers and Marshals, to cover the end of year special patrol operations.

This was contained in a statement signed by Busari Basambo, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command.

Those deployed included: 350 Special Marshals, 120 first respondent, 40 patrol vehicles, two Power Bikes, four Ambulances, four Private Tow Trucks and a 70-ton tow-truck.

It stated that the end-of-the-year special patrol operations, tagged: “Operations Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes”, will begin from December 15 to January 15.

She stated: “The special patrol is to serve as a deliberate intervention towards the reduction of road traffic fatalities and injuries, through the removal of obstructions and prompt rescue of road crash victims, amongst others.

“The special operations are necessitated by the attendant increase in movement of vehicles across road corridors in Kwara, especially during Christmas and New Year festivities.

“It is also for the need to address road traffic encumbrances associated with such an increase”.

Basambo stated that the Kwara Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, also deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within the Ilorin metropolis and major cities in the state, during and after the period.

The Sector Commander admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, as well as avoid excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of telephones while driving and passenger manifest violation.

Also, drivers should avoid using rickety vehicles, route violation, and driving with worn-out tyres among others.

The Sector Commander also emphasised the need for drivers to avoid night journeys and take adequate rest of 30 minutes after every 4 hours drive, as safety of life should be prioritised over pecuniary gains.

He further said that the FRSC had organised public enlightenment campaigns and mega rallies in all interstate motor parks, as well as early morning advocacy at places of worship and market areas.

“The Command will also carry out special traffic control operations to ease road congestion in three other traffic control camps established at Bode Saadu, Jebba and Olooru, to ease traffic.

“Heavy Tow truck, Ambulances and standby rescue teams will be stationed along major highways within the state, for immediate clearance of obstructions and rescue operations if the need arises,” Basambo explained.

The Sector Commander wished the good people of the State harmonious Christmas and New year celebrations, urging motorists to drive with caution, as ”only the living can celebrate”.