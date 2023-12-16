Yuletide: FRSC deploys 755 officers for special patrols in Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 755 personnel for Christmas and New Year special patrols in Delta.

Bassey Eshiet, the Delta Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Asaba.

Eshiet spoke with NAN at a rally to mark the commencement of 2023 Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes on Saturday.

He said that the operation would run from December 15 to January 15, adding that all regular and special marshals would be fully involved.

”The objectives of the operation are to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum, have prompt responses to road crashes as well as ensure quick removal of traffic obstructions.

”About 345 special marshals, 18 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, five ambulances, and one tow truck will be deployed for the operation,” he said.

The sector Commander urged drivers and road users to be careful to avoid accidents.

Eshiet warned: “Motorists should prioritise their safety, avoid night journeys and take rest for 30 minutes after every four-hour drive.

“All road users should shun bad road habits such as not wearing seatbelts, use of phone while driving, excessive speeding, use of worn out tyres, overloading, wrongful overtaking and parking.

“All road users and travellers should set out for their journey in time so as to create enough time to attend to any unforeseen circumstance or development during the journey.