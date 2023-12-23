Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1,144 personnel in Ondo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo Command said it had deployed 1,144 personnel across the state to ensure free movement during and after the yuletide season.

Ezekiel SonAllah, Sector Commander of FRSC disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SonAllah explained that 588 regular and 556 special marshals have been deployed to minimise the road crashes during the yuletide period.

According to the Sector Commander, FRSC is working closely with the private sector through a public private partnership to ensure quick recovery of vehicles that may break down on the highways to prevent road mishaps.

He added that the corps has deployed its personnel to accident prone areas.

He said the Command was working in close collaboration with other security agencies and transport unions to ensure that no crashes are recorded during the period under review.

SonAllah, therefore, called on drivers and the general public to obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents, saying “only the living can celebrate.”

He said: “It’s mandatory for commercial drivers to install speed limit devices in their vehicles.

“We will arrest any commercial driver found driving without speed limiters mounted on their vehicles because life has no duplicate.

“So, I implore all road users to be safety conscious at all times while using the highways.

“Moreover, road safety is everybody’s business. hands must be on deck for us to ensure that there are no accidents on our roads”.