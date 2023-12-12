Yuletide: FRSC cautions truck drivers against overloading

The Sango-Ota Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned truck drivers against overloading their vehicles and carrying passengers to minimise mishaps during the yuletide.

Akeem Ganiyu, the Unit Commander, gave the warning at the end of a mobile court on Tuesday, in Ota, Ogun State.

Ganiyu said two erring truck drivers were arrested at Toll-gate, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, for overloading their vehicles and conveying passengers.

The Unit Commander said the drivers were brought before the mobile court and prosecuted.

He said a truck conveying tomatoes from the north to Ijako market was apprehended and the driver was prosecuted for overloading the truck with 10 passengers sitting on top of the goods.

He added that the driver of a container carrying bananas and yams was also prosecuted for carrying seven passengers with the goods.

“We decided to embark on this exercise so that this could serve as a deterrent to other motorists who intend to commit the same offence.

“In addition, the FRSC is also using this opportunity to warn truck or trailer drivers who are fond of embarking on such acts as FRSC would not hesitate to arrest them,” he said.

Ganiyu also implored motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, especially during the festive season, to stem road crashes.