The Federal Road Safety Corps on Thursday assured commuters and transporters that it would sustain the current free flow of traffic along the Ogun axis of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, Ahmed Umar, gave the assurance in Abeokuta in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Umar, who said there had been substantial and noticeable improvement in the traffic situation along the Ogun corridor of the expressway, pledged that the FRSC would sustain this.

He attributed the development to the recently inaugurated “Operation Zero Road Crashes” across the country by the corps.

“We have really planned ahead to check the usual traffic jam on the major highways including the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

“The Ogun command of the FRSC has deployed 2,452 personnel across the state to monitor and control gridlocks during the Yuletide with a larger percentage on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Sagamu – Benin expressway.

“The personnel, made up of Regular and Special Marshals, have been deployed to traffic-prone areas and construction zones including Ogere, Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and Kara to ensure accident and hitch-free Yuletide, especially on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

”Thirty three vehicles, 10 motor bikes, seven ambulances and two towing trucks have also been deployed in the state for the exercise

“The heavy presence of our officials and equipment would be felt on the Ogun axis of the expressway to monitor and control traffic jams so as to ensure sanity of motorists during the festive season,” he said.

He also attributed the development to the renewed collaboration between the agency and the transporters as well as other stakeholders in the state.

“We have met and advised drivers against excessive speeding and to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“We have also advised them and organised various seminars on how to keep their vehicles road worthy and obey all traffic rules and regulations to stay alive during and after the season,” Umar said.

The Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun, Babatunde Akinbiyi, also corroborated that the free flow of traffic on the state’s axis of the expressways in an interview with NAN in Abeokuta.

He added that over 100 officials of the agency had been deployed in the Ogun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for the yuletide and New Year period.

“We have four Divisional commands along that stretch, namely: Akute/Ojodu-Abiodun which covers the Berger/Longbridge/Mountain Top University axis; Mowe/Ibafo Divisional Command, which covers the Mountain Top axis- interchange; Sagamu Divisional Command and Ogere Division Command.

“The stretch leads to Ibadan and our operatives are always on ground,” he said.

Dotun Oluyinka , an official of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kuto park Abeokuta, said that there had been an increase in vehicular movement on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway because of Christmas.

He said that the traffic was usually heavy around Ibafo area because “the designated bus-stop is so small and so transporters stop along the road to drop and pick passengers.’’

Oluyinka also attributed the heavy traffic to the ongoing renovation on the highway, adding that the construction workers had reduced to single lane some sections of the road.

” The frequent breakdown of trailers along the road, particularly, Ibafo and Kara areas coupled with narrow road often result in heavy traffic,” he said.

Olayinka said that the rehabilitation work on the highway had also led to expansion of some portions of the road thus easing traffic in such areas.

He, therefore, called on the government to ensure speedy completion of the project for easy flow of traffic on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.