The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps ahead of yuletide, has advised motorists not to be distracted by family problems while driving to avoid accident.

Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice during the 2019 Ember Months Campaign organised by Idiroko Command in Idiroko, Ogun on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign was tagged: “Road safety is a state of mind; road crashes is an absence of mind. Stay alert, stay alive’’.

Oladele noted that the advice became necessary to motorists as driving required full concentration, saying that any slight distraction would lead to mishap on the highways.

The sector commander said that no fewer than 314 people had died this year across the state due to some attitude of some drivers.

“Motorists need to change as their attitude may cause sorrow to somebody when an unexpected crash leading to the death of loved ones happened through them.

“They can also cause sorrow to members of any family if they drive recklessly and against traffic, which sometime resulted to loss of a `bread winner’,’’ he said.

The FRSC enjoined motorists to drive with caution and adhere strictly to 50km per hour speed limit where rehabilitation work is ongoing.

Oladele, however, said that the Federal Government was making efforts in repairing the bad roads in order to make the nation’s highways safer for people.

Earlier, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, said that negative attitude of some drivers had contributed to unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Olaluwoye suggested a conducive environment for ease of doing business through improved road users’ behaviour so as to achieve economic growth and development.

The unit commander said that some of the crashes were caused by non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations by the drivers.

“It is in view of this that the FRSC usually intensifies its public enlightenment programme, especially during this period to educate motorists and road users on the importance of safety.

“Also to sensitise motorists and the populace on the proper usage of the highways to guide against avoidable road traffic crashes during festivals like Christmas and New Year,’’ he said.