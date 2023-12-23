Yuletide: FG to allow Nigerians with expired passports return home

The Federal Government has instructed that Nigerians with expired passports who are planning to return to the country to celebrate the yuletide be allowed in without any hindrance, Daily Trust reports.

The instruction was contained in a letter dated December 22, 2023 by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Wura-Ola Adepoju.

Adepoju’s letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, through the Office of Assistant Comptroller General, Border Management, asked that Nigerians “be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports.

“l am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria in her efforts to make life easy for Nigerians in the diaspora has approved that all Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports.

“I am further directed to inform airlines coming to Nigeria to allow holders of Nigeria expired passports to board without let.

“In furtherance to the foregoing, all Nigeria Embassies and High Commissions are advised to give this directive the highest publicity it deserves.

“Consequent upon the above, all entry/exit points are by the copy of this letter directed to open a help desk for all Nigerians in this category and directed same to passport offices where their passports will be reissued within a maximum of two (2) weeks,” the letter stated in part.

Meanwhile, the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, could not confirm the receipt of the letter, adding that he was not in the office at the moment.

The phone number of the NIS spokesperson, Dotun Aridegbe, did not connect when the Daily Trust correspondent called to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

However, a reliable source at the NIS who wouldn’t want to be named confirmed that the policy was not new as the Federal Government did the same last year.