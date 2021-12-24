Yuletide: FG declares one week free train rides nationwide

The Federal Government on Friday declared free train services across the country.

The services can be enjoyed by Nigerians between December 24 and January 4, 2022, a statement said on Friday.

In the statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mahmood Yakub, the Federal Government said the free service covers all the standard gauge and narrow gauge services of the NRC across its network.

These include the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, Kano-Lagos, Minna-Kaduna and Aba-Port Harcourt.

The NRC Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who also spoke on the development, said: “The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

“This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens move easily enjoy the festive period.

“Passengers are, however, advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.

“All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitising of hands.”

Okhiria also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period.