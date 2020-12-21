The management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says the network of airports across the country are fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic during the Yuletide.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, made this known in a statement on Monday, in Lagos

According to Yakubu, FAAN has beefed up security in all its airports, especially the major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

“We have also put in place necessary infrastructure to aid compliance with stipulated protocols on COVID-19.

“In addition, we are intensifying our efforts at improving facilities to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users.

“At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport, the new terminals are fully ready to play host to our esteemed passengers in safe, secure and very comfortable ambiences,” she said.

She said the VIP lounge at the premier airport, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, had been renovated to enhance passengers’ comfort.

“The carousels are working optimally amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going,” Yakubu said.

According to her, the authority has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during the season and beyond.

She appealed to passengers to get to the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, especially with the added protocols occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, she said, would be necessary to avoid the experience of missing flights.

“This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the experience around this time,” she said.