The Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday appealed to commercial motorists to always adhere strictly to driving regulations as the Yuletide season approaches.

Sola Olominu, Chairman of the local government council made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikole Ekiti.

He charged commercial drivers to desist from engaging in over speeding and obey all the driving and traffic rules and regulations to save the lives of passengers.

Olominu said that most of the auto crashes which often occurred during the yuletide period were not caused by demons but by carelessness and recklessness on the part of the drivers.

“I want to appeal to all the commercial motorists, drivers and even motorcyclists to drive with caution and obey all traffic regulations guiding the use of roads in Ekiti.

“Many people believed that November and December, especially when we are approaching the Christmas period, there are always auto crashes, the only problem that often cause such accidents are the commercial drivers.

”I want to passionately appeal to the leaders of the two notable drivers unions, the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Ekiti chapters to educate their members on safety precautions.

“We do not want to mourn any indigenes of Ekiti as a result of the reckless driving of our commercial drivers, those passengers are fathers, mothers, uncles ,sons and daughters of some families,” he appealed.

Olominu however, prayed that the Lord will protect every indigenes of Ekiti till the end of 2020.