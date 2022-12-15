Yuletide: DSS urges religious, and community leaders to preach peace

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on the community, religious and political leaders to take advantage of the Yuletide to preach peace, tolerance, and unity in Nigeria.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS on Thursday in Abuja, also called on the leaders to enlighten their subjects on safety measures during and after the Yuletide.

Afunanya said the call was to forestall the activities of criminal elements who would want to capitalise on the festivities to wreak havoc or harm unsuspecting members of the public.

He urged citizens and residents of the country to be of good conduct for public peace and order, adding that the DSS would collaborate with stakeholders to maintain law and order nationwide.

Afunanya enjoined political actors carrying out campaigns to play the game according to the rules, shun fake news, hate speech, violence and acts inimical to national security.

He urged players in the socio-economic sector to avoid manipulative tendencies that could result in undue price hikes and artificial scarcity of products that could lead to heightened tensions.

According to him, the media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must be objective and patriotic in the discharge of their roles.

“They should understand that the practice of their trade would be more result-oriented in an atmosphere of peace.

“As critical stakeholders in nation building and national security management, they need to consider Nigeria first before any other interest,” he said.

He pledged that the Service would continue to carry out its duties and responsibilities in line with global best practices as they affect human rights and rule of law.

According to him, this is despite calculated efforts by some interest groups to create the false impression that persons arrested by the Service are either not taken care of or denied access to their families.





