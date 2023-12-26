Yuletide: Defence Ministry calls for prayers for Nigeria military officers

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana has urged all Nigerians to pray for the nation’s Military officers, protecting the country.

Kana made the call while felicitating with Christians on the celebration of Christmas.

He also charged Nigerians to live in peace and love as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Kana sent his warmest and heartfelt greetings to all Nigerians, noting that Christmas is a season of peace, love and sharing.

He, therefore, called on all Christians and Nigerians at large to show the love of Christ toward one another, especially the Nigerian military.

“Let us all remember the military in the front lines fighting insecurity in the country.

“Let us also remember in the midst of our diversity, the essence of this season and strive to foster unity, understanding and harmony in our communities and

nation” Kana advised.

He commended the Military, adding that their efforts in the fight against insecurity were not unnoticed.

“We acknowledge your sacrifices and we thank you for your perseverance in discharging your professional duties,” he said.

He further prayed that the yuletide celebration brought all together as one family and aligned everyone with Christ’s teaching of peace, love and harmony.

Kana, also reflecting on the insecurity facing the nation, noted that with love and unity, the nation could defeat her common enemies of terrorism and other criminalities.