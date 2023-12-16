Yuletide: CSN Bloc Choir wins 2023 CAN choral competition

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Bloc Choir of the Christian Association of Nigeria has emerged the winner of the 2023 Christmas choral competition in Ebonyi State.

The choir scored the highest points to beat the other four blocks in the competition in the state.

While the choir of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches bloc came second, the Christian Council of Nigeria Bloc Choir came third in the competition.

The choral event took place on Friday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

It was organised by the State branch of CAN in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Government.

Announcing the result, the leader of the three-man musical panel of judges, Pascal Nwovu, explained that the scoring was based on appearance, choral harmony, comportment, song interpretation and conformity with the staff notation, among other considerations.

Nwovu commended the competing choral groups for their impressive performances, and urged them not to relent in striving for excellence.

Delivering a homily, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo, explained that the essence of Christmas was to restore the dignity of man and realign man to God, his creator, after the tragic fall of man in the garden of Eden.

He enjoined christians to key into the essence of Christ’s birth, which was to give us a new hope, peace and life to strengthen the bond of love among one another, and between God and mankind.

Nwokolo further admonished christians to celebrate the season with alertness in spirit, not being ignorant of the antics of the Devil to destroy the joy that God has brought to them through Christmas.

The man of God called on the well placed in society to extend gifts of goods and wealth to the poor as a means of spreading the love of Christmas.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented at the event by the Chief Judge of the State, Elvis Ngene, commended CAN for organising the choral service which he described as rejuvenating.

Ngene noted that the vision of the Governor in line with his people’s charter of needs mantra.

The event also featured performances by some guest artists, including xylophonists and trumpeters.