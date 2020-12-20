The Commissioner, Bayelsa State Police Command, Mike Okoli, has suspended all casual leave and directed all officers of the command to be on red alert during the festive season.

He gave the directive on December 18 at the Police Officers Mess in Yenagoa during the end of year gathering of senior police officers.

This was contained in statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinmi Butswat.

The statement also directed Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to rejig their crime fighting strategy and enhance the visibility of policemen to ensure a peaceful yuletide in Bayelsa State.

It said: “The Command hereby reiterates the ban on the use of knockouts and unauthorised fireworks during the festive season.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to desist from using knockouts as Policemen will be out to arrest anyone who violates this order.”

Okoli further assured members of the public of a peaceful festive season, enjoining all citizens to cooperate with the police towards forestalling any untoward incident.