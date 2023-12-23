Yuletide Celebrations: Ecobank offers customers 24-hour digital banking services

Ahead of the Yuletide holidays, Ecobank Nigeria has reassured that customers will be able to shop seamlessly and carry out all their transactions via the Ecobank Digital platforms, which include the Ecobank Cards, Ecobank Mobile app, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals.

Also available to customers is an extensive distribution network of over 50,000 Ecobank Xpress Point (agency banking) locations spread across the country.

Head of Payments, Ecobank Nigeria, Dayo Adeyemi said the bank has put measures in place to ensure its customers and users of digital channels have uninterrupted access to full banking services via its state-of-the-art digital channels during the Yuletide season, stressing that Ecobank had embarked on digital transformation drive many years ago to improve customers’ experience and create alternative access to banking services.

Speaking specifically on Ecobank Mobile app, he said the app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, makes it extremely easy to bank on the go 24/7, enabling customers to meet their payment needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

“The Ecobank App, the first of its kind in Africa has an innovative payment solution, it allows customers manage their accounts, send money, pay bills, buy airtime, pay merchants, and do other transactions across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present. The mobile app is secure, reliable, convenient, and available to everyone. This is the season of giving and we offer our customers more options for sending money to loved ones. They can also transfer money to other bank accounts both domestically and internationally,” he said.

He noted that businesses can also carry out uninterrupted transactions during this season via the Omni Lite app. According to him, the app is designed to enhance productivity, manage cash flow, and bolster efficient management of customers’ working capital cycle and its cash management capabilities include account services, payments, collections, liquidity management, detailed and customizable reports, amongst others.

“The Ecobank Omni Lite app enables faster processing of instructions with loading option or file import for mass payments, a customizable system environment with choice of language, time zone and comprehensive, user-friendly navigation menu and state-of-the-art system architecture that meets international safety standards.

He added that “Ecobank continues to provide convenient digital banking solutions to the market. We do this in the hope that every individual can easily open and operate a bank account, make payments, and send remittances to other people, on the back of the numerous self-service solutions deployed by the bank. Everyone can do this without visiting any of the bank’s branches,” he said.