Yul Edochie’s daughter: Don’t tag me to anything relating to him

Danielle, daughter of actor Yul Edochie, has asked people to stop tagging her to anything relating to her father, Nollywood, films or actors.

Taking to her Instastory, the 17-year-old stated that she’s not an actress and will never venture into acting.

She wrote: “Please, I’m not an actress.

“I have no business with acting and Nollywood.

“No dey force career on me abeg.

“I don’t act and I’m not interested in acting.

“Please stop tagging me in posts related to him, Nollywood, films, actors.

“I am not interested in Nollywood.”

This comes weeks after the father revealed that he married actress Judy Moghalu as his second wife and they have a son together.