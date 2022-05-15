Yul Edochie to critics: Shame on you all

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has thrown brickbats at those criticising him for taking a second wives.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the movie producer said it remains his right to marry as many wives as he wants.

Recall that Edochie has come under intense criticism for marrying fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy, after his first wife, May.

Reacting to his being called out by Nigerians, he tweeted: “I can marry 100 wives in one day and it should be nobody’s business as it his life and nobody should judge him. Shame on you all.”