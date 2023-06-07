Yul Edochie, second wife quarrel on social media

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin, have engaged in a bitter quarrel on the social media.

The face-off followed Edochie’s decision to post videos recording by his wife while the quarrel on the social media.

In one of the videos, Austin objected to this, saying the Nollywood Director had no right to make public a recording on he phone.

In response, Edochie said it was unbecoming of his wife to record their face-offs, adding that he had a right to make it public since he was also in the video.

He said he was getting tired of the antics of his second wife.

She said: “Why did you post the video I made with my own phone?

“So I don’t have the right to make a video?

“Don’t I have the right to do a video?”

The son of renowned actor Pete Edochie then responded: “You will see what I will post about you.

“You are already making another video.

“Any little argument, you make a video.

“Post anything you like on my page because you have access.

“There are things people don’t know about you.

“I will shock you.

“I’m getting fed up.

“I will do something you won’t like.”