Yul Edochie calls first wife, May his No1

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has described his first wife, May, as his ‘number one and undisputed.’

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 28, 2022, where he shared photos of the mother of four of his five children.

“NUMBER ONE. @mayyuledochie Undisputed.”

This is coming hours after he unveiled his new wife and son on social media.

Edochie left many fans, followers and Nigerians in shock on Wednesday, April 27, after he announced his new marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

He also revealed that they have a son together.

He wrote,

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long before the actor-turned-politician’s first wife, May, slammed him over the post.

“May God judge you both.”