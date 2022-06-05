YPP moves to wrestle Delta from PDP as Ofehe wins governorship ticket

International environmental and human rights activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Young Progressives Party in Delta State.

Ofehe emerged as the sole candidate of the party at the primaries held in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday.

He polled 76 votes from the accredited delegates to clinch the governorship ticket of the party with officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, including the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, party’s South-South Zonal Chairman and Retuning Officer, Prof. Blessing Tosan, as well as security agencies watching.

Tosan declared Ofehe as duly elected governorship candidate of the party having followed the Option A4 method in his election, which had the state YPP chairman and leaders of the party from the 25 local government areas of the state in attendance.

In his victory speech, Ofehe promised to lead his party and youths to reclaim Delta State from the misrule of PDP and the APC.

He lamented that too many Deltans were still living in abject poverty and misery without basic necessities of life because of the yawning disconnect between the government and the people, promising to commit himself to bridging that gap if voted into office as governor.

He said that his over 25 years sojourn in Europe has opened his eyes to the fact that you do not need rocket science to provide the basics needs for the people for a more meaningful life, wondering why government should be boasting about carrying out its statutory role of providing roads and other infrastructure.

Comrade Ofehe said: “Today, I am offering myself to serve the good people of Delta State as your governor come 2023.

“I am in this race as a voice of the voiceless, a pathfinder for the deprived, the less privileged and all those have been denied pipe-borne water in our rural communities and cities.

“I am in the race for our poor artisans who are never taken into account in the policy making of this state. I am in the race to ensure that children of the less privileged in our midst can still feel the pulse of governance, attend good schools and live better life.

“I am in the race to ensure that our mothers and pregnant women are given adequate medical care from prenatal to post-natal stages.

“I am in this race to ensure that our teachers and pensioners will not be starved till Election Day of their pay.

“Payment as at when due are statutory obligations that we must adhere to so that our children and youths can get the high standard of education that is needed.

“What we have lost in 24 years of maladministration resulting from unpatriotic spirit of those who lay the foundation of our pitiable state amidst plenty, we will gain within two years of our administration.

“We will tell the world how much we can do within the next four years.

“We will recreate Delta state of our dream not just relying on federal allocation but with the various solid mineral deposits we have in this state.

“Our government will not slogan road infrastructure, or hype school infrastructure development as though we have done something tangible for people as these are constitutional and customary duties of every government.

“We will take into account what our people need at any given time and ensure that our children learn in a conducive environment.

“I have seen how a country can develop through the spirit of patriotism and good governance.

“The European advancement today is not rocket science; I have seen it and have fully embraced the culture.

“We know we can replicate it because as a State with the highest number of tertiary institutions, we can boast of adequate human capacity.”

Ofehe, a Nigerian-born Netherlands-based activist, lamented that many deaths recorded from road accidents are occasion by over-speeding resulting from motorists trying to beat the delay caused by disrepair road infrastructure in the state, adding: “We will build quality roads and schools driven by patriotisms.

“We have much more to offer.

“Delta State will work for our youths.

“This state will be self-reliant, we will not depend on allocation to make things right for our people.

“With the solid mineral resources abound with us, our youths will make this state work again because we will teach our youths ‘how to fish’, we will ensure the development of industrial zones being it public and private to grow our economy.”

While thanking the delegates, party loyalists and leaders, the governorship hopeful appealed for total commitment to the cause of wrestling power from the PDP-led government and winning the general election above other parties contenders in the race including the APC.

“We must go from here telling Deltans that YPP is here to change the narrative and make life better fir every family,” he said.