YOV holds conference in insecurity in South West

The Yoruba One Voice will hold an international Webinar Conference on December 18, 2021.

This was made known by the organisers of the conference, Yoruba One Voice, in a statement issued on Friday.

The event is part of the efforts of the diaspora group to proffer lasting solutions to the various security challenges in the southwest.

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of the group, will lead over 1,000 members of the group and participants from every part of the world at the event.

Meanwhile, the Guest Lecturer, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu from the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, will discuss the theme: “Foreign Banditry Effects on Farming in Yorubaland.”

The YOV Women Coordinator, Chief Toyin Alowonle, will also discuss the topic titled: “Why it is important to protect the interest and rights of the little children across the world.”

Speaking on the event, Iba Adams said the topic for discourse is apt, especially at a time when farmers in the South West region are leaving their farms in droves as a result of the growing attacks of bandits.

He said the event will highlight the effects of banditry in Yorubaland and further proffer solution to protracted menace affecting the South West region.

“It is my hope that the conference will bring the much needed respite for our farmers, and save Yorubaland from impending famine,” he said.