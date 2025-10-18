You’ve a proud legacy as builder of men, Oyebanji celebrates Afe Babalola

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti says the legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola, has immortalised himself by investing in human capital development that will outlive him.

Oyebanji gave the commendation on Saturday at the annual Afe Babalola Day held at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

He said the founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) has made impacts in the lives of many Nigerians through his flourishing legal profession and establishment of ABUAD, where thousands of citizens are deriving their livelihoods and enhancing their careers.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, noted that Babalola has succeeded in immortalising himself through huge investments in human capital, that has made him a darling of many.

He said the state government is proud of the achievements of the elder statesman, who emerged from a humble background and turned out to be a shining light across the globe.

“Firstly, he is the highest tax payer as an individual in Ekiti State. Secondly, he established the best private university in Ekiti State that makes him the second highest employer of labour after government.

“Thirdly, he is a leading light in terms of philanthropic gestures for individuals and institutions in our dear state and Nigeria,” Oyebanji said.

The governor commended the support being given to his government by Babalola, saying his fatherly advisory role helped in smooth governing of the people by his administration.

In his speech, Babalola commended the organisers for celebrating him.

The legal icon said the creation of Ekiti State in 1996, was undertaken, so that all compatriots, including himself, could join in building a state that will have strong economy and successful human resources.

Babalola said that he has deployed his entire life serving humanity towards defeating poverty in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at the event, the ABUAD’s founder donated the sum of N100 million to two cooperative societies to empower people with low interest loan.

The legal icon appealed to government to de-emphasise the trend of giving people food as means of empowerment, saying that provision of jobs and boosting access to capital should be prioritised.

“What comes to my mind daily and that I am thinking of is the welfare of my people, nothing more. As long as I live, I will continue to live for them,” Babalola reiterated.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, said the history of Ekiti will continue to be kind to Babalola and remember him for his immeasurable contributions to tackle poverty among the populace.

Oba Adejugbe said Babalola’s sense of communalism has been outstanding and as a role model to the younger generations.