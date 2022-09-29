YouTube trains media practitioners on election best practices

YouTube on Wednesday organised a training programme for media organisations and influencers on election best practices to ensure adequate and proper reporting of campaign and elections.

The Head, YouTube, East and West Africa, Solafunmi Sosanya-Lawal, explained the rationale for the training.

She said the training would enable media houses leverage on tools available on YouTube to disseminate authentic information.

Sosanya-Lawal said that the training was to help talk to people on a large scale to avoid misinformation, leveraging on media to help disseminate the information.

According to her, YouTube is trying to ensure best practices, especially on YouTube, while sharing their stories as authentically as possible.

She said: “We know that YouTube has billions of users and we know that the effect of the Nigerian news society is very important and is felt around.

“At the end of the day, we want to ensure that people have the right tools to report the news as truthfully as possible.”

According to her, it is to avoid misinformation and ensure that the media have the right tools on YouTube useful to share their news in useful form with people on YouTube.

Sosanya-Lawal said the training was to ensure clarity in news reporting with about 30 media houses telling people on best practices to share their stories especially during the electioneering.

She noted that the training of the media would help fight misinformation and hate speech as best as possible and ensuring best practices.

One of the participants, Ugochukwu Onwuaso, lauded the training, saying it was timely to ensure authentication in news reporting especially during electioneering.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training cut across News Reporting and Election Best Practices, creating YouTube shots and a technical session amongst others.