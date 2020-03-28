YouTube launches online music festival ‘ Stay Home #With Me’

YouTube on Friday announced the launch of the “Stay Home #With Me” as a part of enlightenment and entertainment during this period.

Addy Awofisayo, content partnership manager, YouTube Africa, said the campaign would begin with a YouTube music festival starting on March 28 and 29.

Awofisayo said the Festival would feature African artistes performing some of their hits via a YouTube live stream for their fans.

According to her, it is for fans who are currently practising social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve of new coronavirus infections in their communities.

She said: “Fans will enjoy free LIVE performances from Nigerian and South African artistes such as Aṣa, Simi, Seyi Shay, Reekado Banks, Broda Shagi and Timi Dakolo on their respective YouTube channels.

“WIth 46 African countries having reported COVID-19 cases so far, and several African countries taking steps to restrict movement within communities, artistes will share the critical ‘Stay Home #With Me’ messaging with their audiences.

“For the past decade YouTubers have created videos such as Cook with Me, Study with Me, Read with Me, Workout with Me, Meditate with Me, and so on.

“So the concept of this online music festival is organically in line with what viewers know.”

According to Awofisayo, the Stay Home #With Me online music festival seeks to support the well-being of our community, who are increasingly enduring this disease in isolation.

She said it is a state that could affect people’s mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Awofisayo said performances would take place on Saturday and Sunday between 2pm and 10pm Central Africa time with the full line up at goo.gle/stayhomewithme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the federal and state governments had issued stay home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, with 65 reported cases in the country.