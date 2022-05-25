YouTube announces Africa superstars to perform at Africa Day Concert

YouTube on Monday announced a line-up of artistes hailing from five countries to perform at the third edition of Africa Day Concert.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, revealed the lineup in a statement on Tuesday.

Okosi that the annual concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing the vibrant African music stars who are making headlines across the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the concert is aimed at commemorating the formation of the Organisation of Africa Unity, founded on May 25, 1963, by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.

Okosi said that the concert brings Africans, the Diaspora, people across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and is spawning new ways of artistic expression.

He said that this year’s concert would feature artistes from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa, and Congo who are set to perform.

He said: “YouTube as a platform has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world.

“The Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique.

‘’The highly anticipated concert will showcase musical performances that will be streamed to a global audience.”

According to Okosi, from Nigeria, talented music artistes D’banj, Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun will be performing at the virtual concert this year.

He said that also performing from the West African region include popular Sierra Leonean recording and performing artiste, Drizilik.

Okosi said that also set to perform at the Africa Day Concert are singer-songwriter and poet, Busiswa Gqulu, and singer and dancer, Kamo Mpela, both from South Africa.

To join the livestream of the Africa Day Concert, visit: https://goo.gle/AfricaDayConcert on May 25 at 6pm.