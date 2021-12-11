Youths will seek leadership positions at APC convention – Rinsola Abiola

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC), will vie for offices in the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

A member of the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee, Rinsola Abiola, stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

She stressed that the move is in furtherance of the ultimate goal of having young people play a key role in securing the country’s political future.

She explained that now is the time for youths to take action by strategically utilizing their numeric strength through active participation in the political process.

Abiola added that the caucus is focused at galvanising and mobilising vibrant Nigerian Youths who have excelled in their fields of endeavour to join the mission of ensuring that young people take up the mantle of leadership, starting with the 2023 elections.

She said currently, there are youths in the APC across the country who have positioned themselves to ascend to leadership positions. She further stated that the caucus is working assiduously to see to it that the party produces a presidential candidate who is committed to the emancipation of young people in Nigeria.