Youths set pastor’s house ablaze over missing child in Ekiti

Some aggrieved youths have set ablaze the home of a pastor in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, over a missing seven-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at Adehun Area in Ado-Ekiti in the early hours of Tuesday after the lifeless body of a girl identified as Demilade was allegedly found in the pastor’s house.

It was gathered that the seven-year-old girl who was sent on an errand was waylaid and butchered by the daughter of the pastor who was said to be mentally derailed.

Demilade had gone missing around 8 am on Monday on her way to buy pap for her parents and siblings.

The parents were said to have raised an alarm when she did not return home and could not be found.

The incident was reported at the nearby police station.

The girl, according to multiple sources, was later found lifeless.