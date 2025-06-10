Youths decry renewed attacks in Plateau community

The Plateau State Youth Council (PYC), Riyom Branch, has raised the alarm over what it describes as a sustained and systematic campaign of violence against communities in the Riyom Local Government Area by suspected armed Fulani militias.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, PYC Chairman Zang Davou lamented the murder of 58 innocent persons, the injury of 31 others, the destruction of 82 houses, and the displacement of over 15,000 residents in recent weeks

Davou described the attacks as “coordinated, unprovoked and relentless,” and called for urgent security reinforcement, justice for victims, and reclamation of grabbed ancestral lands.

He demanded the federal government deploy more Mobile Police units and intelligence-led operations to deter further violence and urged national and international bodies to intervene, warning that the people’s patience has been stretched to its limits.

The PYC further appealed for immediate humanitarian aid, resettlement of displaced persons, and a justice-based dialogue to end the cycle of impunity and restore lasting peace.

Despite years of restraint and peaceful conduct by affected communities, Davou warned that continued silence from authorities and global actors risks fueling hopelessness and further devastation.

“We will not be silent until our people can live without fear, on their own land, and pursue their livelihoods in dignity,” he said.

