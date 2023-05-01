Youths celebrate Governor of Old Anambra, Onoh, on posthumous birthday

Enugu State youths, under the aegis of Nwata Enugu Cruise and Thoughts (NECT), have rolled out the drums in a grand ceremony to celebrate the life and times of Chief Christian Onoh, a one-time governor of Old Anambra state.

Youths in their hundreds gathered at the Coal City Hall, Enugu, Sunday to celebrate their hero, Onoh, former Governor of Old Anambra comprising of present Enugu, Anambra and parts of Ebonyi States, posthumously in grand-style.

The Chief Co-ordinator of NECT, Munachim33so Ani, noted that the celebration was a tribute to

Ani said that to all in the country and most particularly in Igbo land, Onoh was a man widely considered as the “Father of Enugu State” due to his tireless efforts and sacrifices to ensure the creation of the state.

He said that Onoh, fondly known as C.C., was a man of courage who fought for the emancipation of the Wawa people.

“This single-minded pursuit of which earned him detention several times under various regimes, made him champion of the oppressed and downtrodden in the country and most especially in the South-East,” he added.

The eldest son of the former governor, Chief Gabriel Onoh, described his father as a man of vision who fought against bad governance.

“My father, who is a visionary leader and great thinker, was deeply rooted and committed to community, state and national development during his life time,” he said.

Dr Ibenaku Onoh, member representing Enugu North at the State Assembly, and also of the Onoh family, enumerated Onoh’s contributions as a politician, administrator, lawyer, civil rights activist, philanthropist and successful businessman.

A former Chairman of Enugu North Local Government, Emma Onoh, recalled the uncommon zeal of Onoh for the advancement of Enugu State.

Chief Chris Agu, a gubernatorial candidate of the PRP and promoter of past commemorative events for Onoh, urged the present generation of leaders to emulate the virtues of Onoh’s exceptional leadership in order to move the country forward.

A former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, a daughter of Onoh, thanked the organisers – NECT and Ngwo Youths – for the honour done to her father.

Ojukwu enjoined the present crop of leaders in the state to endeavor to celebrate past heroes of the state.

“Present leaders should put in greater effort towards ensuring their legacies are sustained for humanity and posterity.

“Leaders should also encourage youths to learn and aspire to champion courses that uplifting their community, state, country and humanity in general,” he said.

The event featured speeches about the political ideologies of Onoh as well as cultural dances, performances, drama and musical shows featuring talented youths.

It also featured cutting of the cake to celebrate posthumously Onoh’s birth anniversary by his children and extended family members.