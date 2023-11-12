Youth unemployment eradication, our priority — Dangote

Dangote Group’s Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajia Fatima Aliko-Dangote, has reiterated the company’s determination to eradicate the high youth unemployment in the country.

She said it is only when youths are positively engaged that the insecurity problems in the country will go away.

Alito-Dangote made this disclosure at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair during the “Dangote Day”.

She said since inception, the desire of the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was to assist the three tiers of government in the country in eradicating poverty, adding that the best way for Dangote Group to do this will be to contribute to eradicating youth unemployment in the country.

Noting that Dangote is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria, outside the Federal Government, she said the priority of the Group is to create more employment opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths and make them breadwinners of their respective families.

According to Aliko-Dangote: “The desire of our President, Aliko Dangote, is to ensure that Nigerian youths are ably employed, because it is only when this happens that they can also contribute their own quota to the growth and development of the county.

“And once the youths are also positively engaged, the security challenges of the country will abate.”

Aliko-Dangote further said the Group is passionate about deepening the Nigerian economy through industrialisation, job creation, provision and rehabilitation of essential infrastructure and the welfare of the citizens.

According to her: “It is the desire to promote industrialisation that informs our decision to become strategic partners with all the major Chambers of Commerce across the nation.

“Our investment decisions at Dangote Group are focused on creating values for all stakeholders.

“We have invested in several projects, which are meant to create jobs and enhance the rapid industrialisation of the Nigerian economy.

“Dangote Cement Plc remains the continent’s foremost cement producer, with operations in 10 African countries.

“The activities of the cement company through its multiplier effect, provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people across Africa.

“Through its corporate social responsibility interventions, Dangote Cement has touched the lives of thousands of people in host communities across Africa.

“The company has built schools, hospitals and clinics, roads, markets and vocational training centres in host communities.”

Reacting to what Aliko-Dangote said, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Dangote Group has created jobs more than any known private sector operators in the country.

Olawale-Cole said the foremost indigenous conglomerate has contributed significantly to providing solutions to the problems of unemployment and by extension to reducing the poverty levels among Nigerians.

He said the decision of the company to venture into oil and gas would permanently put an end to the issue of petroleum scarcity in Nigeria and contribute substantially to the GDP and the overall economic growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, Dangote Group has been at the forefront of job creation even as its products and services have touched the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond.

He then enjoined other corporate bodies to toe the line of Dangote in assisting the government through the provision of infrastructure, even if it must be through a tax credit scheme introduced by the Federal Government.