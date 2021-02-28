The Nigerian Youth Organisation has advised Malam Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, to evolve new strategies to combat financial and cyber crime in Nigeria.

Alamboye Duke, the National Secretary of NYO, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Duke said the new EFCC boss should be diligent in the performance of his duties and apply the fear of God in dealing with cases before him.

“Such a paradigm shift is urgently needed in the commission to attract public confidence by the anti- graft agency,” he said.

Duke said new ideas would rid the country of corruption and prove that a Nigeria youth is capable of polishing the image of the nation.

He said that members of NYO were happy with the choice of Bawa by President Muhammadu Buhari and urged him not to fail both President and the youth.

The youth leader described President Buhari as the most youth friendly leader in the history of Nigeria so far.

Duke urged Bawa to transform the EFCC to the best anti graft agency in Africa and beyond.