Youth organisation sensitises Kebbi residents on hepatitis, offers free screening

A youth organisation, the Youth Movement for Social Impact (YMSI), has begun sensitisation on hepatitis in Dakingari, Kebbi, Kebbi State, North Western Nigeria.

It simultaneously offered free screening to residents.

Its Chairman, Dr AbdulBasid Ahmed-Dakingari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday at Dakingari, headquarters of Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi that the exercise was conducted to create awareness on dangers associated with hepatitis.

He said about 365 million persons were suffering from hepatitis globally.

He added that the alarming infection rate informed the decision by YMSI to embark on the sensitisation and to give vaccination free-of-charge to members of the public.

He encouraged residents to go for hepatitis screening to ascertain their status and to take the vaccination.

Ahmed-Dakingari assured that the organisation was determined to join the global vision of ending hepatitis by 2030.

Earlier, a member of the organisation, Malama Hanifa Dakingari advised women to be receptive and to take the message to homes and communities.

YMSI also distributed some test kits at the occasion as part of its corporate social responsibilities.





