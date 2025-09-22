Youth Games fallout: Ikoyi Club hosts victorious swimmers 

It was a night of pride, promise, and applause at Ikoyi Club 1938 at the weekend as young swimmers were celebrated for their exploits at the recently concluded National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The reception, held at the club’s swimming section, brought together parents, family members, friends, and dignitaries, including Ikoyi Club Chairman, Akinwunmi Akintola, Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Nunayon Olumide Travih (representing the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission), and the Chairman of the Swimming Section and mentor to many of the athletes, Mr. Akinbulejo Onabolu.

Although the athletes officially represented different states including Ogun, Osun, etc at the games, they all train at Ikoyi Club, a hub that has quietly become Nigeria’s most consistent talent factory in swimming.

The victorious squad included Tireniolu Nedd, Folarin Azeez, Temidayo Adenubi, Imran Adenusi, Olutise Nedd, Maryam Muhammed, Aidan Dumuje-Abili, Tofunmi Ibidapo and Timilehin Olaiya, for Lagos State; Beatrice Ward for Osun; Omotara Erinle for Ogun; and Lucky Deekor David and Lucky-Deekor Barivure for Rivers State.

Their collective effort secured Lagos a commanding victory, underscoring the state’s dominance in grassroots swimming and its growing reputation as a breeding ground for national talent.

In his remarks, Mr. Travih hailed the swimmers’ discipline and resilience, while commending parents for entrusting their children to represent Lagos.

He also announced a new partnership between the Lagos State Sports Commission and the swimming section of Ikoyi Club to provide more structured training and platform for the athletes to compete internationally.

“This achievement is only the beginning,” Travih said. “We are committed to giving these young champions a platform to shine globally.”

For many in attendance, the event was not just about trophies but about nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of swimmers.

Onabolu, chairman of the section, noted that the team’s success reflected months of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice from the swimmers, coaches, sports sub-committee and the parents.

“With their victory in Asaba and renewed institutional backing, these young swimmers are now seen as more than Youth Games champions, they represent Nigeria’s future in competitive swimming,” he said.

