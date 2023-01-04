Youth empowerment, panacea to criminality – Ebonyi philanthropist

Mentoring and empowering the youths for entrepreneurship has been identified as panacea to the rising criminality in the society.

An Ebonyi philanthropist and founder of a non-governmental organization, Rachel Tent Development Initiative, Ogechi Michael Ajah, stated this Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Ajah spoke during a party organised by her organization for the elderly, widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

She explained that apart from its welfare program for the vulnerable groups, her organization, within the limits of its finances, also assists poor, hardworking youths with skills to set up their own ventures.

Ajah said: “We have a lot of people we are mentoring and empowering today.

“We want people, especially the youths to desist from ritual killings, armed robbery, terrorism and other rampant social evils for reasons of not having helpers.

“We care for the aged, the widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

“We also provide succour and rehabilitation to abandoned teenage mothers.

“By adopting such persons, we can save the society from miscreants, ritualists, armed robbers and other criminals.

Ajah who stated that the objective of her organization is to touch lives positively, said she was inspired by her brother, the Executive Director of Development and Integrity Intervention Goals Foundation, Oliver Chima Ajah and Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, a politician and founder of Ebele AnyiChuks Foundation.

“When my brother started his NGO, it was quite small, but today he is doing a lot, and I had always wanted to do even more.

“Anyi Chucks is another person that inspired me greatly.

“I have been partnering with Ebele AnyiChuks foundation as one of the pillars, and I and my husband had been praying to be like him in humanitarian services,” she said.

Her husband, Michael Ajah, a public servant, said he shares the same passion and vision with his wife, adding that he would continue to support her and the NGO to do much more.

Beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen, including Ijeoma Ojagu, Gift Offia and Gift Ajah, prayed God to continue to bless Ajah and her husband.

Some of the widows narrated their ordeal since they lost their husbands and stated that Ajah through her NGO has filled the vacuum created by their husband’s demise.

“The kindness that Ogechi has been showing us is beyond words.

“Since I lost my husband in 2005, she has been there for me; even when our house got burnt, she brought so many household items: food, clothing, furniture to us to start life with.

“What they do is too numerous to begin to mention here. My prayer is for God to ward off all evils on their way and bless her and her husband beyond measure,” Offia emphasized.

The event which doubles as the organization’s end of the year party was also used to appreciate its staff for outstanding performance.

Beneficiaries went home with food items, clothing materials and cash.

They were also treated to a sumptuous meal.