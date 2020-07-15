Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have shot dead a suspected kidnapper along Shagamu-Ijebu Ode Road and rescued two of their victims.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was confirmed by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the confrontation between the robbers and policemen occurred when the Divisional Police Officer of Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen, prompting them to stop the car.

But instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode Road, consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them.

Having realised that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush, while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead.

Others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Rescued from the abandoned car were: a Youth Corps member, Agnes Okoroji, attached to Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu; and one Tawa Sosanwo.

The two victims narrated how they were kidnapped at different locations by the hoodlums, who were taking them to an unknown destination before the police intercepted them.

Their operational car was recovered with the following items: One black toy gun, one gold wrist watch, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wrist watch.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, who was full of praise for the gallantry display by his men, has appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area.

Ebrimson also assured the members of the public that the fleeing members of the gang will be hunted for and arrested within the shortest possible time.

