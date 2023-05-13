Youth Corps member arrested for alleged rape

A National Youth Service Corps member, Adebola Sodiq, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for raping a 20-year-old lady.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday in a statement he issued.

According to Oyeyemi, Sodiq was arrested on May 12, 2023 following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

She reported that the Corps member, who happened to be a boyfriend to her very close friend, came to her apartment where she lives with her coworkers on May 9, 2023 and asked her to follow him to the village junction so as to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

She stated further that as an intimate friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she had no reason to suspect any foul play hence she followed him.

But while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick his wallet.

On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, Sodiq allegedly forcefully dragged her to his room, where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

He was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Sodiq confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time.

The victim was taken to Owode Egba General Hospital by the police for medical treatment.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.