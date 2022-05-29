You’re running a lazy government, Ogunbiyi tells Oyetola

The Osun State governorship candidate of Accord, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has described the government of Adegboyega Oyetola as lazy for its failure to turn the state’s abundant resources into wealth.

Ogunbiyi spoke in reaction to a statement by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, when he visited Oyetola.

Fayemi had described Oyetola as a manager of “non existing resources” when he took his presidential nomination campaign to the state.

Ogunbiyi noted that if the All Progressives Congress-led administration is left to continue to rule, the state will totally collapse under them.

The Accord flag-bearer, who spoke in Osogbo at the weekend, wondered what Oyetola was doing in the last 12 years he has been in government, first as the Chief of Staff and then as the governor if he “is still administering non-existing resources”.

He revealed that the state has 26 viable mineral resources but Oyetola lacked the intellectual capacity and managerial skills to turn the “God’s gifts” to wealth for the benefits of the citizenry.

He said: “How can a governor of our state be appraised for managing non existing resources?

“That is disgraceful.

“That is laziness.

“We are surrounded by wealth but those in this government cannot utilise same.

“That is why Oyetola is celebrating payment of workers salaries.

“Is salary payment a major achievement?

“Yet, he didn’t fully fulfill this obligation to the workers.

“He promoted them without paying the emoluments justifiable for their new levels.”

Ogunbiyi berated the incumbent governor for waiting monthly for money from the Federation Account instead of working hard to unearth the state’s abundant wealth.

He promised to turn the state around if elected as governor by engaging in viable economic ventures through agriculture, mining, sports and entertainment.

The Accord governorship candidate said he will use his national and international connections to bring business partners to establish industries in the state and ensure that the state Internally Generated Revenue will be increased.

Ogunbiyi added that his government will be the first to introduce N1 trillion budget in the state and ensure its implementation.