You’re overwhelmed by lawlessness, PDP tells Gov. Bello, APC

Following the unending terror caused by irate youths in Minna, the state capital, the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State has mocked Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and his party, the All Progressives Congress, saying: “You have run short of ideas.”

It should be noted that residents of Minna have consistently experienced terror, violence and bloodshed by youths.

It has shown no sign of abating since last weekend.

The PDP in Niger State said it considers it a clear failure, ineptitude and grandiose incompetence to have been unable to bring the situation under control for three consecutive days running.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Ahmed Aliyu, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, the PDP warned: “If nothing urgent is done, Niger State cannot survive this haemorrhage caused by carelessness and incompetence in all spheres.”

Aliyu said: “Only few months back, same orgy of violence took over Minna, the state capital but nothing was done, no one is arrested or prosecuted while properties worth millions are destroyed, innocent citizens injured and the incompetent APC Government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello look away like nothing happened.

“We, the PDP will not seat idly as the state veers off course, because of the uninspiring and unimaginative inertia of Governor Sani Bello’s APC Government.

“Clearly, the PDP can draw a nexus between the failed APC Government of Niger state, youth joblessness and violence, especially with the truancy of Governor Bello approach to Governance.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, assured that the Police has waded into the situation, adding that any one caught disturbing the peace of the people will be arrested and prosecuted.