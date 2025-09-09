You’re a political scavenger, APC tells Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, is on a political scavenger hunt.



This was said by the party’s Lagos spokesman, Seye Oladejo on Tuesday, while responding to Rhodes-Vivour’s recent utterance against President Bola Tinubu.



Recall that the former gubernatorial candidate recently dismissed the possibility of teaming up with the president and his supporters in order to become the state governor.



Responding, the ruling party claimed that Rhodes-Vivour is not building a political career; “he is on a political scavenger hunt”.



The statement reads, “He has jumped more parties than a restless frog hopping from one lily pad to another, noting that with each move, he left behind chaos, betrayal, and laughter for the people who see through his charade.





“From his forgettable beginnings in the obscure Kowa Party, to his short-lived PDP romance, to his opportunistic hijack of the Labour Party’s ticket in 2023, and now to ADC, Rhodes-Vivour has jumped more parties than a restless frog hopping from one lily pad to another.



“He is forever in search of the next platform to abuse and abandon, the next slogan to parrot, and the next crowd to mislead. His politics has no ideology, no direction, and certainly no loyalty – only the blind pursuit of personal ambition.



“This is the same individual who famously confessed, ‘I don’t think in Yoruba’. No wonder he cannot think straight in politics either. A man who disowns his roots at the level of language cannot be trusted to honour commitments at the level of leadership. Today ADC, tomorrow who knows? Maybe the Nigerian Association of Town Union Criers – anywhere that will give him a microphone to shout slogans he doesn’t even believe in.



“The Labour Party, now crying that his exit was ‘hasty’ should be the last to complain. What else do you expect from a man whose only political strategy is haste-haste to jump ship, haste to cut corners, haste to claim what he has not worked for?



“The Labour Party need not cry over a candidate who arrived on a night bus, snatched its gubernatorial ticket and left before dawn. We, however, emphasise if the party feels used, violated and dumped.



“The question to ask is, how will Lagosians risk their mandate with a young man whose only claim to political experience is traversing four different political parties in a short but uneventful political career?



“He needs to be told that a rolling stone gathers no moss. However, he appears to have learnt from the best during his last sojourn.



“Rhodes-Vivour will do well to hasten to pay off the rented crowd for his last outing who are protesting on various social media platforms about the failed promise for service rendered.”

