Your record in Lagos recommends you for Presidency, Kano, Nasarawa Governors tell Tinubu

For Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Sule, the excellent work done in Lagos by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his achievements have gone a long way to recommend him for the presidency of this country.

The two governors spoke separately when the All Progressives Congress National Leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Tinubu, visited their two states to hold dialogue with the party’s delegates to the national convention/presidential primaries holding next weekend in Abuja.

Governor Ganduje said “Asiwaju did it in Lagos. Lagos is a cosmopolitan state, a complete city-state synonymous with Nigeria with the various nationalities contained in there. You were to govern it and govern it creditably. You took Lagos to a new level. Because of this we believe you can govern this country.

“Lagos has a sub-national economy. It is at present the sixth largest in Africa. If it were a country, it will be the sixth biggest economy in our continent. If you are elected president in 2023, we believe you will take Nigeria’s economy to the highest level.”

Maintaining that security remains a challenge in the country, the Kano governor charged the APC presidential aspirant to address this issue frontally if elected, saying confronting this menace is a task that must be done.

Speaking when he received Asiwaju at the Government House Lafia on Friday, Governor Sule described Asiwaju as a king who has made many kings, stating that the APC leader believes in justice and fairness.

“Most people credit Asiwaju with leading the alliance that culminated in the formation of APC in 2014. They did not know that the idea of coalition between the North and South actually began much earlier,” he said.

He stated that the idea began in 2005 when it dawned on Tinubu and a few other leaders that the PDP had become a monster that should be tamed.

Asiwaju Tinubu later proceeded to address the APC delegates from Nasarawa where he sought their support for his presidential aspiration.

In Kano, the APC leader on Thursday addressed the delegates at the Coronation Hall of the Government House with the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, National Assembly members and top government functionaries in attendance.

The APC leader described Governor Ganduje as a friend and trusted ally who has changed the face of Kano State, saying under the governor, Kano has been wearing a new look of progress and development.

Soliciting the support of the delegates, he said they would never regret voting him as president

House of Representatives Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, described Asiwaju as a friend of Kano who has always stood with the state and Governor Ganduje during difficult periods.

He said Asiwaju would not need to resign to contest as required by some other presidential aspirants under Section 84, 12 of the Electoral Act, saying Asiwaju has not held any government office since his governorship term ended in 2007.

Chairman Appropriation Committee of the Senate who is also from Kano State, Senator Jubrin Barau, commended the APC leader for leading the initiative that led to the ouster of an incumbent in power for the first time in Nigeria’s political history.

“Because you have always supported Kano, Kano too will support you in your quest for the presidency,” he said.