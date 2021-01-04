The Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Usman Gomna, on Monday in Dutse decorated newly promoted officers of the state command with their new ranks.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Gomna said the promotion was a reward for hard work and dedication.

He noted that the promotion meant higher responsibilities and more leadership roles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Command’s Spokesman CSP Abdu Jinjiri, was also promoted to the rank of CSP.

“Welfare of officers and men of the police is the number one concern of the present police administration under the able leadership of the I-G Mohammed Adamu, to boost the morale of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In this regard, the command also benefitted from the gesture in which officers across the following ranks were promoted,” the police chief said.

He announced those promoted to include three CSPs, 12 SPs, one DSP and one Inspector.

Gomnan urged the newly promoted officers to reciprocate the good gesture of the I-G through effective service delivery to the good people of Jigawa.

In his remarks, ACP Ibrahim Sumaila, one of the decorated officers, commended the I-G, the CP and Police Service Commission for the wonderful gesture.