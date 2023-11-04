Your days are numbered, DHQ warns as it eliminates 67 terrorist

The Defence Headquarters has warned terrorists and bandits that their days are numbered as the military thwarted the criminals in several operations within the last one week.

The Defence Spokesman, Major General Edward Buba, sounded the warning on Friday in a statement in Abuja.

Buba said: “The military will continue to deny the terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists the ability to achieve their selfish objectives.

“The war is on and their days are numbered, unless they surrender.”

He said during the operations, 67 terrorists were eliminated, 190 apprehended, while 47 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

The operations were conducted in the North West, North East and North Central zones and substantially inflicted casualties on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists.

Buba said 112 assorted weapons and 989 assorted ammunition were recovered by troops across areas of the operations.

The ammunition, he said, comprised one GT3, 42 AK47 and 11 locally fabricated rifles.

The Defence spokesman added that seven pump action guns, one locally made double barrel, pistols, three dane guns and two locally made pistols were also recovered.

According to him, the ammunition recovered included 342 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special, 190 rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO, 34 rounds of 9mm, 74 live cartridges, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, empty shells and 27 magazines.

Buba added that 23 vehicles, 33 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones, five boafeng radios, four bicycles, cutlasses, axes, digital camera and the sum of N3.2 million were recovered.

Giving breakdown of the operation in the North East, Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended 15 and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages within the week.

He said that the troops recovered 41 AK4 and two locally fabricated rifles, 241 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 57 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 22 magazines, seven motorcycles, three mobile phones, one camel bag, one bicycle and the sum of N2,200.

Also Read:

He added that in the North Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised seven terrorists, apprehended 23 and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

The Defence spokesman said several calibres of arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles, among other items, were recovered.

In the North West, Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised five terrorists, arrested four and rescued five kidnapped hostages.

He also said troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised two terrorists, arrested seven suspects and rescued two kidnapped hostages.