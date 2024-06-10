Your bank deposits safe, CBN reassures banking public

The Central Bank of Nigeria has again reassured members of the banking public of the safety of their deposits and the banking system’s resilience.

This follows claims in certain quarters about the stability of some Nigerian banks in the wake of Heritage Bank Plc’s licence revocation.

The assurance was contained in a statement by the apex bank’s acting Director of the Corporate Department, Hakama Sidi Ali on Monday.

Ali faulted claims that the CBN was considering revoking the operating licences of Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, and Unity banks. She also clarified that a circular issued by the bank on January 10, 2024, notifying the public about the dissolution of the Boards of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks, is currently being circulated as though it was issued on June 10, 2024.

Also Read:

In a chat with newsmen, Ali emphasised that Heritage’s Bank’s case was isolated, adding that allegations of further revocation of licences prior to the completion of the bank recapitalisation exercise were mere fabrications aimed at creating panic within the system.

She said customers, particularly those of Heritage Bank, need not worry about the safety of their deposits, adding that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had commenced payment to the bank’s insured depositors.

Ali, therefore, urged the public to continue their regular banking activities without concern, dismissing any false reports regarding the health of specific deposit money banks.

She confirmed that the CBN, with its robust regulatory framework, is proactively ensuring the stability of Nigeria’s financial system, thereby guaranteeing the safety of depositors’ funds in all Nigerian financial institutions.

While reiterating the assurances of Governor Olayemi Cardoso that the recapitalisation of banks in Nigeria was intended to bolster the banking system and safeguard the sector against risks, Ali urged all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring the success of the process, which she noted would be for the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing recapitalisation process, I want to restate that the Nigerian banking industry remains resilient. Key financial soundness indicators remain within current regulatory thresholds.

“Customers are, therefore, encouraged to proceed with their transactions as usual, as the CBN is committed to ensuring the safety of the banking system,” she added.