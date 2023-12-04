Your anointed candidate will disappoint you, will be rejected, Primate Ayodele tells Obaseki

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to consult properly before settling for an anointed candidate because he foresees disappointment and rejection.

The warning was contained in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement said Primate Ayodele revealed that the governor’s anointed candidate will disappoint him and will lead PDP to failure in the election.

The primate said that Obaseki’s fighting with other politicians in order to give his anointed candidate the ticket will only lead to failure, explaining that the crisis will not make the PDP win the governorship election.

‘’Obaseki’s anointed candidate will disappoint him. Fighting cannot make PDP win the election and Obaseki’s tussle will make the party fail.’’

The man of God made it known that the governor’s candidate will be knocked out of the way but he won’t see it now. He urged the governor to restrategize and consult widely before finally settling for a candidate.

Also Read:

‘’He should consult properly before he concludes on the choice of an anointed candidate for the election. Obaseki needs to re-package and re-strategize his political techniques. His anointed candidate will find it difficult to win the election but he doesn’t see it now. His candidate may be knocked out of the way.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele disclosed that mighty hands are coming to hijack Edo state from PDP and if loopholes are allowed, PDP will lose out.