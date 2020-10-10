The Institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineers Young Professionals says it is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health on infection prevention to strengthen government’s efforts at containing COVID-19 transmission.

John Adebayo, Chairman, IEEE, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

“On September 14, the institute released 1,000 posters containing key messages on prevention of COVID-19 and the Health Check reporting Analytic Dashboard Platform (CaDP) to the Federal Ministry of Health as part of the three-month collaboration.

“While appreciating government’s determination to flatten the COVID-19 curve, the partnership is important to also promote healthy initiatives,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, to have commended the organisation for supporting government’s efforts at health promotion.

Abdullahi also commended the organisation for tracking the prevalence rates of infectious and non-infectious diseases.

He appealed to Nigerians to imbibe safe behaviours and visit the newly deployed Health Check online platform: www.hpd.health.gov to report health issues and to assist government to keep track of COVID-19 and other diseases, the statement noted.

The IEEE is a technical professional organisation committed to supporting government to meet its Sustainable Development Goal on health by the yearn2030 through the CaDP initiative.

It has more than 423,000 members in more than 160 countries.

Nigeria recorded its COVID-19 index case on February 27 through an infected Italian who flew into the country.