After three months of operations, the Young President Organisation’s 89-bed isolation centre set up for free COVID-19 treatment in Eti-Osa Local Government Area is shutting down.

Over 310 patients, regardless of nationality and from different walks of life, have been treated at the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre.

Patients get equal attention in terms of the excellent service and care that was and is still being given at the centre as it approaches its closure.

The Lagos Chapter of Young President Organisation with the permission of the Lagos State Government on March 31 set up the isolation Etio-Osa LGA to support the community.

The centre was handed over to the Lagos State Government to be integrated into the statewide response to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on July 31, the centre will end its operations in line with the agreement signed with the Lagos State Government.

According to a statement from the organisation, the N1.2 billion emergency treatment and isolation centre in Eti-Osa catered to moderately to severely sick patients, with an Intensive Care Unit, High dependency Unit and a general ward.

The centre is equipped with six ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile X-ray, ultrasound and oxygen piping as well as all other auxiliary medical and non-medical facilities.

As the centre closes its doors in about two weeks, the YPO will donate the state of the art medical equipment to Lagos State in order to contribute to the development of the health care system in the state now and for many years to come.

The facility is staffed with 97 clinical staff such as medical directors, doctors, intensivists, nurses, radiologists, physiotherapists, pharmacists, laboratory operators, bio medical engineers and 45 operational staff such as housekeepers, hygienists and support staff.

Each of the staff has undergone constant and regular training since the beginning of the centre’s operations in order to improve quality and build a sophisticated health care ecosystem at the Eti Osa Isolation Centre.

The statement added: “YPO is very proud to have contributed to the continuous capacity building of the health care workers and extremely grateful to the team of doctors, nurses and facilities personnel that worked tirelessly every day and night, to make sure lives were saved.

“A very special and heart felt appreciation goes out to all the YPO members, spouses and corporate and individual donors who collectively donated about N1.2 billion to make this centre a reality, which for the most part went into purchasing high-end diagnostic, treatment and monitoring equipment which will be handed over to Lagos State to continue the good fight against this pandemic.

“YPO is very thankful to the Lagos State Government for this unique collaboration which contributed to the narrative of saving lives in Lagos State. YPO believes that the Eti Osa Isolation centre has changed the landscape of healthcare and the role of the private sector in healthcare in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole and hope there will be a similar collaboration with the State in the future.”

The statement said YPO is a community that believes that when a disaster strikes, leaders take action, adding: “We believe that we can and will make a difference, by creating social impact in our communities and supporting the Government and citizens of Nigeria.”

The Young President Organisation is a global leadership community of over 29,000 business executives in over 130 countries who are driven by the belief that the world needs better leaders.

YPO is a community of peer leaders committed to lifelong learning and idea exchange.

The YPO Lagos Chapter has a total of 102 members.