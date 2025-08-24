You will recover all, by Gabriel Agbo                                

“The LORD says: “I will give you back what you lost to the striping locusts, the cutting locusts, the swarming locusts, and the hopping locusts… Never again will my people be disgraced like this. Then you will know that I am here among my people of Israel and that I alone am the LORD your God. My People will never again be disgraced like this.” — Joel 2: 25-27

Wow! This is one of those portions of the bible that I call the “crazy verses”. I mean those portions that make me feel like bursting in the spirit. The word of God is truly alive, sharp, powerful and dynamic. And this is why it is hard to do without it. Sure, the message is declarative. I mean, I will make pronouncements that will forever change your life. Yes, His word is that powerful! Remember, it was just through it that all you are seeing today were made. God has come to restore to you all that you’ve lost! And never again shall you be ashamed in Jesus’ name!

This is time for your restoration. What have you lost in the past? What has the enemy taken away from you? What did you lose because of your disobedience, your mistakes, ignorance or just the enemy attacks? Look at it being restored now. As there is time for everything, there is also a time to lose and another time to recover. This is your time to recover! I know the situation looks hopeless, irredeemable, terminal, incurable, closed, but you will meet the God that makes all things possible. Yes, all things! If He could bring back a buried corpse to life after four days, then, what do you think He cannot do? Or is your situation worse than that? Tell me.

Look at our main text from the book of Joel again. God is saying that he will bring back what you lost. It is always painful to lose something, especially something very dear. You may not understand what we are talking about here unless you have passed through that experience. In fact, some people don’t totally recover after they have lost their loved ones, their jobs, their business capital, property, positions, spouses, children, etc. I have seen so many like that. They just start dying gradually, immediately after the loss. They start dying emotionally, spiritually and even physically. If you have found yourself in this situation, listen, the word of God has come to totally heal and help you to recover.

Your recovery has begun from now in Jesus’ name! Just pray and fast for one day brooding over this message. Ask God to recover all for you.

Till next week. God bless!

. Rev. Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others; Tel: 08037113283; Facebook: Gab Agbo; E-mail: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com; Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo; X: pastorgabagbo; WhatsApp: 08164819333.

