The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has presented a N10 million cheque to Ridwan Oyekola, popularly known as Scorpion.

The presentation was done on Thursday as a show of appreciation to Scorpion for making the State proud with his victory over his Argentine counterpart, Lucas Montesino.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Governor by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede, in his office, where he called on youths to emulate Oyekola by directing their energy to worthwhile ventures.

Oyekola defeated his counterpart from Argentina at Ilaji Resorts Centre, Ibadan in December 2020 and was decorated as the World Boxing Federation International Super Featherweight winner.

Fakorede commended the State Governor for being a sport enthusiast and man of his words for fulfilling the promise made to the boxer about the monetary reward and for making sure that sporting activities in the State reached greater heights.

He charged Oyekola not relent in his efforts to climb the ladder of success in his boxing career.

He said: “Let this feat be the beginning of greater success in your boxing career.

“I charge you not to look back till you achieve what no other Nigerian has achieved in boxing, which is to become world greatest boxer.

“This is an avenue to call on all youths to direct their energies towards something enterprising and make a good name for themselves and their families.

“The present administration has made it a matter of necessity to always support youths in whatever positive area they embarked upon and the governor said I should let you know that he is proud of you.”

In his response, Oyekola thanked God for using Governor Makinde to bring back the glory of the pacesetter State and appreciated Fakorede for being a good leader of Nigerian youths in sports.

He assured the governor of winning more laurels and become the first from Oyo State to become a world boxing champion.

He charged the Federal Government to create the enabling environment for sports to grow in the country.

The occasion was witnessed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Oludele Oyadeyi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths, Kazeem Bolarinwa; Special Adviser on Sports, Tobi Oyewumi; and Director Sport Administration, M. Adegoke, amongst others.